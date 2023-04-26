Husson preparing for NAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships are running this weekend.

The events run Saturday and Sunday at Colby

The Husson women’s team is looking to finish at the top of the podium thanks to their numbers once again.

“Our biggest goal is to win the NAC Championship this weekend and try to defend our title from last year. Last year, we had a pretty big lead. We’re trying to maintain a pretty big lead again if we can,” said Payton Goodwin, senior.

“We’ll packet people into events. Even if they may not have done it before, we put them in there and try to gain as many points as we can. For some people, it might just be finish the event. It doesn’t matter what your time is. It’s just all about placing. As long as we can get as many points as we can, that’s how we can separate ourselves from Delhi,” said Norah Garvey, senior.

On the men’s side, they’ve been building their strengths through internal competition with help from posting challenges on their team whiteboard.

“We have goals in our locker room. It didn’t just say clear a height, since I was injured. Someone will put seven feet or clear as high as you can, do your best. We’re always pushing each other to do the best we can,” said Christian Zapata, sophomore.

“Some people will see teammates with this mark and come up and say ‘I don’t want you to just do that. You should be able to do this instead,’” said Austin O’Neal, senior.

