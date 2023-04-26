Husband and wife face drug trafficking charges

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A husband and wife from Hancock are facing charges after a drug bust Tuesday.

Jacob Carney, 32, and Crystal Carney, 37, are charged with two counts, each of trafficking drugs.

Just before noon Tuesday, authorities stopped the Carneys vehicle on the Buttermilk Road in Lamoine.

After the traffic stop, MDEA agents say they searched the Carney’s house on Thistle Lane in Hancock.

Officials say that search turned up around 46 grams of fentanyl, nearly $7,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and an off road motorcycle.

Drug bust in Lamoine (MDEA)

Investigators say they determined the motorcycle was traded for fentanyl.

We’re told the estimated street value of the fentanyl seized was approximately $7,000.

They say a child was in the home, and the Department of Health and Human Services has been contacted.

The Carneys were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Both were already out on multiple sets of bail, so they are being held without bail.

