Hermon students rewarded during ‘Bikes for Books’

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students in Hermon were rewarded for their hard work on Wednesday with some new wheels, thanks to local Masons.

“Bikes for Books” has become a spring tradition for schools in the region.

We’re told elementary students at Patricia A. Duran School read more than 2,000 books in a month for the contest.

Each book they read got them an entry into the drawing for a brand new bike donated by Lynde Lodge 1-74.

Students from Pre-K to Fourth grade were randomly chosen at an assembly on Wednesday to win one of 26 bikes.

