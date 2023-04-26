Hermon students rewarded during ‘Bikes for Books’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students in Hermon were rewarded for their hard work on Wednesday with some new wheels, thanks to local Masons.

“Bikes for Books” has become a spring tradition for schools in the region.

We’re told elementary students at Patricia A. Duran School read more than 2,000 books in a month for the contest.

Each book they read got them an entry into the drawing for a brand new bike donated by Lynde Lodge 1-74.

Students from Pre-K to Fourth grade were randomly chosen at an assembly on Wednesday to win one of 26 bikes.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

Researchers in a lab.
Several bills surrounding PFAS proposed to lawmakers
Jay Coelho, Waterville Mayor
Jay Coelho will not seek reelection
Jacob Carney and Crystal Carney
Husband and wife face drug trafficking charges
Some Maine lawmakers say it’s time to change the way schools deal with security.
Lawmakers discuss arming teachers, staff in Maine schools