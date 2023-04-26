Great Grocery Grab set for May 4 at Orono IGA

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wanted to be on “Supermarket Sweep”? Next month you have a chance to do something very similar!

Orono IGA is preparing to host the Great Grocery Grab on May 4. One lucky person will have five minutes to grab as many groceries as they can, up to $500 worth.

The winner will be decided by a raffle that’s going on right now until April 29.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Daughters of Isabella. The Catholic women’s organization helps stock the shelves at the Holy Family Parish Food Pantry in Old Town.

They say the need has grown exponentially over the last few years with more than 70 families now using the pantry every month.

The return of this wildly popular event means they’re able to do a lot of good for a lot of Mainers.

”We’re hoping we’ll make enough to do the pantry for, if not all the year, for part of the year. Yeah, for quite a few months. We donate every month, and this helps us keep up. We haven’t been raising a lot in the last two or three years, so our funds are really low. So, this will help us get back on top,” said Janet LePage, Daughters of Isabella member.

”When they approached me on it, I said it was the best thing ever to do. It’s a good chance for, well, it’s fun for one, but it gives back to the community,” said Bob Craft, owner, Orono/Calais IGA.

We asked organizers of the event to give some advice to the contest’s eventual winner.

”Come in and get a game plan down. Five minutes goes extremely fast. And you want to get a good game plan down. The perimeter of the store, produce, meat, deli, bacon. That’s usually a big one, bacon. So, get what you want first, and then get everything else second,” Craft said.

”I’ve seen people come in and they buy a lot of like coffee, dog food, diapers, things that they’re going to use that are expensive. You know, rather than buying all meat, you have to have a freezer to put it in. So I’d kind of go that way,” LePage said.

If you’re curious, the only items excluded from the Great Grocery Grab are alcohol, cigarettes, and gift cards.

If you want to enter, stop by the Orono IGA on Stillwater Ave to buy tickets.

Craft says if the winner of the raffle has mobility issues, they can choose one person to run through the store for them.

