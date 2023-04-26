Drier & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of the system that has been plaguing our weather the past couple of days will continue to bring us a chance for a few isolated showers into our Wednesday... although the chances look to be very minimal and so a drier day is expected overall. A weak area of high pressure building offshore should allow clouds to give way to some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. As a result of drier and even brighter weather today, temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy as we head through the overnight tonight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

A weak disturbance is forecast to move through the area Thursday, keeping the chance for a few scattered showers in the forecast under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of showers will be during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will feel pretty good Thursday with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area for Friday. This will bring us a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The area of high pressure will slide to our east on Saturday. Clouds ahead of our next system will start to move into the state during the day Saturday so plan on increasing clouds for the start of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s to around 60°. Our next weathermaker will bring at least the chance for showers into the forecast for Sunday... possibly some steadier rain in spots. As a result... with cloudy and wet weather expected Sunday... temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. It looks like heavier rain and strong winds are likely as we head into Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning. Sunny breaks possible during the afternoon. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 47°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 34°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the morning then a better chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 53°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Becoming cloudy. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

