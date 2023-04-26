Camden Hills boys tennis looks to stay atop Class A North

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Hills Windjammers have won the last four Class A North Boys Tennis Championships.

Falmouth and Kennebunk have been the only teams to stop them on the way to state titles.

The Jammers are bringing back depth in the 2023 lineup to try to maintain that high standard.

“I think we’re a deep team, so I think all the way down we’re all a part of a very good team. Our top four is all very close, so I think that’s what could take us over that last step,” said Liam O’Dwyer, junior.

Camden Hills will have to wait until a potential state title rematch for their next chance at either Falmouth or Kennebunk for any championship revenge.

