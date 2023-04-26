Camden Hills boys tennis looks to stay atop Class A North

The Jammers are bringing back depth in the 2023 lineup to try to maintain that high standard
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Camden Hills Windjammers have won the last four Class A North Boys Tennis Championships.

The Jammers are bringing back depth in the 2023 lineup to try to maintain that high standard
The Jammers are bringing back depth in the 2023 lineup to try to maintain that high standard(WABI)

Falmouth and Kennebunk have been the only teams to stop them on the way to state titles.

The Jammers are bringing back depth in the 2023 lineup to try to maintain that high standard.

“I think we’re a deep team, so I think all the way down we’re all a part of a very good team. Our top four is all very close, so I think that’s what could take us over that last step,” said Liam O’Dwyer, junior.

Camden Hills will have to wait until a potential state title rematch for their next chance at either Falmouth or Kennebunk for any championship revenge.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

The events run Saturday and Sunday at Colby
Husson preparing for NAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships
It’s a round-robin competition between the Eagles, Southern Maine, New England, and St....
Husson women’s soccer wins Spring Cup
Bucksport won the Curie Division and finished third in the Einstein Tournament
Bucksport’s Team 6329 returns from world robotics championship
She’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next...
Pittsfield gymnast Angie Boisvert going to national competition