Bucksport’s Team 6329 returns from world robotics championship

BUCKSPORT, Maine - Bucksport Robotics Team 6329 was on a mission this season to go to FIRST Robotics Worlds in Houston.

“In early December, we start with preseason stuff. It’s relearning everything that we’ve done. On Jan. 7, we learned the game and go from there figuring out what we want to build, how we’re going to do it, and who wants to do what. Over the next few weeks, we’ll make our first design of the robot and build the first prototype,” said Braden Gray, junior pit lead.

The team found ways to build the right robot over time.

“The first thing we do is we look at the game, read the manual, and then we say ‘what’s important this year?’ We needed to be able to score at all levels. It’s a three-level grid. We needed to be able to score at every height. There were two spots you could go, and we know that one was going to be less popular, so we wanted to go there,” said Wynn Therrien, senior scout lead/programmer.

After a semifinal finish at the New England First District Championship, it was on to Worlds.

“We were just really looking to perform our best, see what we were capable of, and hopefully come home with a win. I’m pretty on edge the whole time. I know most of the team is,” said Gray.

“It was pretty great and nothing that I ever expected. We never expected to get this far. It just felt so great to see all of our hard work pay off. I think it was just our perseverance. We wanted it really badly, especially since a lot of our team is seniors. We knew that this was our last chance to show what we got,” said Hannah Varnum, senior scout lead.

Team 6329 returned making their hometown proud.

