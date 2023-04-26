Bangor Police respond to incident at Shaw’s

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Multiple Bangor Police officers and the department’s Evidence Response Team were stationed outside of Shaw’s on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

There was an incident reported around 2:30 p.m. Details are still limited at this hour.

We do know multiple people were giving statements to officers and other officials in the parking lot.

An evidence technician was seen taking photos of a car and the area around the Shaw’s exit.

We’re told dogs have since been brought in searching around the store.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available to us.

