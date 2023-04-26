Bangor Humane Society receives over 60 dogs from the south

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Humane Society has re-launched their transportation program, ramping up efforts to save animals from high euthanasia shelters.

As a result, they have plenty of pups ready to find their forever home.

Director of development and communications, Kathryn Ravenscraft, says they recently got over 60 dogs including 14 puppies.

She says most of the dogs have been vetted by multiple shelters and they believe will fit perfectly with any family ready to bring in a furry family member.

“It’s a lot of what you might call Pitbull mixes because, remember, we are bringing them in from the south, but these are perfect dogs,” said Ravenscraft. “They’re all five and under, they all have the sweetest disposition. They’ve been vetted by multiple organizations to really be good fits for families and they’re ready to go home.”

If you’re on the fence about adopting a furry friend, the humane society has an official adopting process, especially if you already have a pet in your home.

You can go to their website for more information on the dogs and how to get ahead on the adoption process.

They’re open Monday through Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

