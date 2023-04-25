Waterville man who fired gun at a party at Colby College indicted

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who fired a gun at a party at Colby College in March was indicted last week.

Andrew Gifford, 24, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct of a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

Police say Gifford, who isn’t a Colby student, was at a party and got into a fight with two other men who were also not students at Colby.

According to court records, Gifford was assaulted by one of the men and responded by firing two rounds from a handgun he was concealing.

Police say both rounds hit the walls of the hallway.

No one was hurt.

Gifford is the only person who has been charged.

The case remains under investigation.

