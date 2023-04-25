UMaine honors first black alumna to graduate with mathematics degree

Mural of Beryl Warner Williams
Mural of Beryl Warner Williams(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Beryl Warner Williams was born in Bangor, Maine in 1935.

She attended the University of Maine and received her bachelors and masters in mathematics being the first Black alumna to do so.

If you’re walking past Williams Hall on UMaine’s campus, you may notice a colorful pop when you look through the window.

That’s because the university has decided to dedicate William’s Hall to her educational work and her dedication to being a Black Bear.

The mural in the front of the building wants to not only highlight her work as an educator but her life growing up in Bangor as she faced many adversities just for being herself.

A ceremony will be held Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m. in Williams Hall with options to attend in person or watch virtually.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said she’s elated to have this ceremony because it aligns with the mission of the university.

“She has been committed from the earliest days as far as I can tell from reading her history and learning about her to making a difference in the world,” said Ferrini-Mundy. “To honor an African American woman in this way at the university of Maine, is critical and important to send the message that inclusion is what we are about at the university. We look at all of our alums and find places where we can celebrate their great success and this is one of those.”

Descendants of Williams will be present, as well as Black artists, poets, and musicians to honor the work Williams has done.

Ferrini-Mundy will also be a part of the program.

If you’re looking for more information on the program, looking to RSVP or attend virtually, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Chick-fil-A in Bangor
Chick-fil-a in Bangor has grand reopening
Pro Libris Books in Bangor
Bangor Bookshop hits 40th Anniversary
FILE: The carriage road in Acadia National Park.
Acadia National Park’s carriage roads now open to pedestrians
Courtney Stackhouse was driving on I-295 last Tuesday with her three daughters when she just...
Feeling anxious after recent Southern Maine shooting? You’re not alone
Jared Fogg
Florida man faces 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes