Two hospitalized after Clinton crash
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are expected to recover after a crash in Clinton Monday morning.
The Clinton Police Department says there were two occupants in a car driving along the Hill Road when the operator swerved and lost control just after 10:15.
Police say the vehicle crashed into several trees and one person was ejected.
Police say the impact moved a large tree and broke the car’s engine loose.
Police said both people were hospitalized and are in stable condition.
