Two hospitalized after Clinton crash

Police say the impact moved a large tree and broke the car’s engine loose.
Police say the impact moved a large tree and broke the car’s engine loose.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are expected to recover after a crash in Clinton Monday morning.

The Clinton Police Department says there were two occupants in a car driving along the Hill Road when the operator swerved and lost control just after 10:15.

Police say the vehicle crashed into several trees and one person was ejected.

Police say the impact moved a large tree and broke the car’s engine loose.

Police said both people were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Castine man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Castine man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
MMG Insurance has committed $25,000 to the Acadia For All Campaign
MMG Insurance has committed $25,000 to the Acadia For All Campaign
The Bucksport High School Robotics team is traveling back from an international competition in...
Bucksport High School Robotics team finishes third in international competition
Plans to rebuild is underway after a fire destroyed local restaurant in Waterville
Plans to rebuild is underway after a fire destroyed local restaurant in Waterville