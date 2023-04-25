Two hospitalized after Clinton crash

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are expected to recover after a crash in Clinton Monday morning.

The Clinton Police Department says there were two occupants in a car driving along the Hill Road when the operator swerved and lost control just after 10:15.

Police say the vehicle crashed into several trees and one person was ejected.

Police say the impact moved a large tree and broke the car’s engine loose.

Police said both people were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

