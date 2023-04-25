Some Theatre Company set to thrill audience with ‘Shrek The Musical’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Theatre Company says it will take on a live production of Shrek The Musical that will have the audience on the edge of their seats.

Shrek the Musical is part romance, part fractured fairy tale and 100% irreverent fun for the whole family.

According actor Jake Sherburne who plays Shrek, this musical will be one of the largest and most complex productions STC has mounted in its eight year history.

“It’s a very well adopted version of the movies that people have come to know as well as the books. This is a lot to take on because we have some very big characters to work with,” said Sherburne.

Shows are at the Some Theatre Company inside the Bangor Mall - with showings at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets and info are available on our website at www.stcmaine.org

