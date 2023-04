Predicted top baby names in Maine for 2023 released

(WABI) - Names.org has locked in its predicted top 10 baby names for each state for 2023.

According to the website, Oliver and Charlotte are predicted to be the top boy and girl names in Maine.

Top 10 most popular boys names for 2023 in Maine:

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. Theodore

4. Jack

5. Owen

6. William

7. Liam

8. Lucas

9. Jackson

10. Everett

Top 10 most popular girls names for 2023 in Maine:

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Evelyn

4. Harper

5. Ava

6. Emma

7. Willow

8. Amelia

9. Isla

10. Sophia

The top names from Names.org is based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

