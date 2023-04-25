Police presence at Cony Middle & High School after student social media post

Police presence at Cony Middle & High School after student social media post
Police presence at Cony Middle & High School after student social media post(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There was an extra police presence around Cony Middle and High School Tuesday after a student posted a picture of a gun with “concerning words” on social media.

The Augusta School Department notified police after receiving the report of the Snapchat story last night.

The school says police continue to investigate.

The school says that although the student is not currently within the continental United States, there were extra police on-site.

There has been no word from the school on if that presence will continue this week.

The school says police continue to investigate.
The school says police continue to investigate.(WABI)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Andrew Gifford
Waterville man who fired gun at a party at Colby College indicted
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Police identify Bangor man killed in crash on Route 1A
Call ducks
Call ducklings hatch at Penobscot Poultry farm
Two opposing groups gathered at the state house with one bill in mind, an act to end the sale...
Both sides of a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products statewide gathered in Augusta