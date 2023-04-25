Police presence at Cony Middle & High School after student social media post

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There was an extra police presence around Cony Middle and High School Tuesday after a student posted a picture of a gun with “concerning words” on social media.

The Augusta School Department notified police after receiving the report of the Snapchat story last night.

The school says police continue to investigate.

The school says that although the student is not currently within the continental United States, there were extra police on-site.

There has been no word from the school on if that presence will continue this week.

