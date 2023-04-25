Passing Showers & Warmer The Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our northwest remains in place and will continue to spin in clouds and showers overnight. The best chance for any showers will be from Bangor west. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s with a SE wind at 5-10 mph.

The next couple of days are trending drier but will see the chance for a few passing showers.

Wednesday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the first part of the day. A weak area of high pressure will pass during the afternoon and will help to bring some partial clearing especially to western areas. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A sea breeze will keep the coast in the 40s and low 50s.

The low will finally begin to move out on Thursday. There will be one last chance for scattered showers before drier & brighter conditions return to the region. Expect clouds in the morning with clearing beginning later in the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s with a few low 60s possible.

High pressure moves in for Friday and will stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, the high will slide to our northeast putting us under a similar pattern to what we had this past weekend. I expect that by Sunday afternoon, clouds will begin to build into the region and rain will spread across the area late Sunday night and into the start of next week.

Rainy, cooler & breezy conditions are expected into Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s and low 40s with a SE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving late evening. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Areas of rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Breezy.

