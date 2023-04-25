MMG Insurance has committed $25,000 to the Acadia For All Campaign

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -Aroostook County-based MMG Insurance has committed $25,000 to the Acadia For All Campaign.

Northern Light Acadia Hospital is recognized as a resource for the community that also collaborates with Aroostook Mental Health Services.

The gift will provide patient assistance funds for Aroostook County residents receiving treatment for behavioral health needs from Acadia Hospital.

It will also aid in the construction of a new 50 bed pediatric inpatient wing in the hospital.

