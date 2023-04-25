Mills makes Cocktails-To-Go permanent in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has signed a pandemic-era trend into law.

LD 201 will permanently allow certain beverage alcohol licensees to sell beer, wine and approved mixed drinks with a food purchase to go.

The senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said, “This popular measure was a critical revenue generator for businesses over the last few years and will continue to provide stability while increasing consumer convenience.”

Maine joins 18 other states in the U.S. to make this law permanent.

