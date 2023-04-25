Mills makes Cocktails-To-Go permanent in Maine

Cocktail
Cocktail(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has signed a pandemic-era trend into law.

LD 201 will permanently allow certain beverage alcohol licensees to sell beer, wine and approved mixed drinks with a food purchase to go.

The senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said, “This popular measure was a critical revenue generator for businesses over the last few years and will continue to provide stability while increasing consumer convenience.”

Maine joins 18 other states in the U.S. to make this law permanent.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Tire
Bellows announces final wording on ‘Automotive Right to Repair’ question
Maine representatives propose PFAS solutions
Maine Representatives propose PFAS solutions
Pills
Maine’s Good Samaritan law challenged by LD 714
Gavel
Developers have right to finish $1B power line, jury says