MDI YMCA finding housing solution for summer camp staff

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The housing crisis on MDI isn’t new, but sometimes the solutions for employers can be.

The MDI YMCA has received approval from the town of Bar Harbor to rent an RV for the summer to house either a single person, or a couple, to stay in as a member of the Y’s summer camp counselor staff.

The MDI YMCA summer camp serves 50 children in the summer, as young as 3 years old through the fourth grade.

The YMCA says it’s looking into purchasing more permanent employee housing in the future, but is hoping this summer to attract staff of young adults who may have possibly worked at other YMCA camps in the past.

“Those slightly older camp counselors are recently graduated from college, or are about to graduate,” said MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen. “They have another year or two, and they need housing because they are interested in moving to Mount Desert Island for the summer.”

For more information, visit mdiymca.org

