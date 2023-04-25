Maine’s Grace McGouldrick among NCAA’s best in stealing bases

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine outfielder Grace McGouldrick has brought speed to the leadoff spot for the Black Bear softball team.

McGouldrick’s 26 stolen bases is the most in America East, six steals clear of second place. She’s in a tie for 19th in NCAA Division I. (WABI)

The Gorham graduate has 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts this season while batting .327.

She’s just five away from breaking Alexis Souhlaris’s school record of 30 set in 2007.

She explained how her speed on the basepaths and her ability to bunt for hits has helped the Black Bears.

“I’m getting on base a lot more than I have in the past. Being able to steal, I’m getting into scoring position way more than I have in the past. Being able to use my speed more this year than other years has been really helpful to the girls up to bat,” said McGouldrick, graduate outfielder.

Maine is back in action with a road doubleheader on Wednesday at Stonehill College.

The Black Bears close out the regular season with conference foes Binghamton and Bryant the next two weekends in Orono.

