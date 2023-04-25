Maine men’s rugby returning to National Collegiate Rugby Championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine men’s rugby team is going to the National Collegiate Rugby Championship after winning a New England Rugby Championship two weekends ago.

A lot of the players remember last year’s trip, and they’re hoping that experience pays off.

“A lot of speed and communication is what we like to bring to the table to get us those wins,” said Harrison Drislane, senior 13 position.

“The size of the tournament and vast number of people and athletes there was definitely a bit overwhelming. That experience, because we’re returning so many guys, is really something that we’re going to build off of. We’ve just got a lot of grit. We had to dig deep (at the NERFU Championship). We had a lot of injuries. The guys on the field really sucked it up and got the job done,” said Shawn Nitsche, senior scrum half.

Matches are Friday to Sunday at the Maryland SoccerPlex right by Washington, D.C.

