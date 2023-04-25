Ice-out declared on Moosehead Lake

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s a sure sign of spring in the Greenville area when you hear two words: ice-out.

The team at Currier’s Flying Service called “ice-out” on Moosehead Lake at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In case you’re wondering what constitutes an ice-out, Currier’s says you have to be able to pilot a boat from Greenville to Northeast Carry without running into ice.

According to Destination Moosehead Lake, the earliest ice has been declared out on Moosehead Lake was on April 14, 1945. The latest was May 29, 1878.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.