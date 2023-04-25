Glenburn’s Rhett McDonald wins division in first bodybuilding competition

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Glenburn 20-year-old Rhett McDonald came away with a win at the Organization of Competition Bodies’ Maine Event on April 1 in Portland.

He’s eyeing out-of-state and higher-level shows next (WABI)

McDonald conquered his division in his first bodybuilding competition after working out for two-and-a-half years.

He said he decided to start bodybuilding after being one of the smaller players on the John Bapst football and basketball teams.

His preparation with his workout buddies and coaches were a big key.

“I’d be around a bunch of people who do the same thing as me. That made me more comfortable going into it, but I also had no clue what was going to happen or what to expect. It kind of made it exciting. I want to go up a class into classic physique. From there, I want to really push to going to different shows out-of-state and hopefully higher levels,” said McDonald.

McDonald added that it’s tough sometimes to maintain the diet side of his training.

He said he’s got to stick to chicken and rice instead of quesadillas and burgers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.