Florida man faces 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes

Jared Fogg
Jared Fogg(Penobscot County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man is facing 5-40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine after pleading guilty to drug distribution crimes.

Court records say 32-year-old Jared Fogg obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.

Fogg and a co-conspirator were stopped by police in Lincoln that July and charged with multiple aggravated trafficking counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fogg pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Bangor on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Jacob Diaz
Bail reduced for driver charged in Turner crash that killed a grandmother delivering Christmas gifts
Tire
Bellows announces final wording on ‘Automotive Right to Repair’ question
Cocktail
Mills makes Cocktails-To-Go permanent in Maine
Maine representatives propose PFAS solutions
Maine Representatives propose PFAS solutions