Florida man faces 5-40 years for Bangor, Houlton drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man is facing 5-40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine after pleading guilty to drug distribution crimes.

Court records say 32-year-old Jared Fogg obtained methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton in 2018.

Fogg and a co-conspirator were stopped by police in Lincoln that July and charged with multiple aggravated trafficking counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fogg pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Bangor on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

