Chick-fil-a in Bangor has grand reopening

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The wait is over!

Chick-fil-A in Bangor has reopened.

The location has been closed for the last month for renovations.

After opening their doors in 2016, the restaurant has doubled in staff and has become a popular spot for chicken lovers in the greater Bangor area.

With these improvements to the dining room, kitchen area, and drive-thru, they hope to enhance the experience for customers and employees.

“I thank all of the guests who have frequented us over the last few years and of course our new guests even and so we hopefully deliver a great experience here and I hope they enjoy this new space. And over the next month or so, we’re going to be in finishing up the drive thru area outside and by probably the early part of June, it’s going to be completely done, and it’ll be just a wonderful destination for folks,” said Todd Schultz, Chick-fil-A Bangor owner/ operator.

As mentioned, although they are still doing some work outside, the drive-thru and dining room is still open and ready for guests.

