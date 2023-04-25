Castine man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A Castine man could face decades in prison and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars after pleading guilty to child sex crimes - and obstructing the investigation.

Court records indicate 26-year-old Nicholas Wood sent obscene images over Snapchat to a child under 16 in summer 2018.

They say he also tried to manipulate the victim into sex acts and send him images.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Wood deleted data from his phone after federal agents informed him of their investigation.

Wood faces up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine on the child sex crimes and up to 20 years and another $250,000 fine for obstruction.

