Call ducklings hatch at Penobscot Poultry farm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the season of hatching, Call duck hatching that is.

Penobscot Poultry announced that the season is finally here and they have a limited number ready to go right now.

They say call ducklings are perfect for families because they are very tame and great with children.

The local farm announced the hatching of these Magpie Black, Gray, Penciled, White, Blue Fawn and Pastel Call ducklings.

If you’re interested in one of these cuties, you can contact Penobscot Poultry through their Facebook page and you can check out a list of breeds for the entire year.

