Both sides of a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products statewide gathered in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two opposing groups gathered at the State House with one bill in mind, an Act to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products.

Peter Brennan, Executive Director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, lead the group against the bill.

He says ending the sale of flavored tobacco will not only be detrimental to the economy, but adults should be able to make their own choices.

“The law is very clear that you have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products in Maine. All of our retailers follow that law. All of our retailers are well trained so that they card anyone that looks like they are under 30,” Brennan said.

He says they’re trying to prevent Maine from making the same mistakes Massachusetts did when they became the first state to restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, in 2019.

“I can tell you that in Massachusetts, the first year the ban went into effect, we lost something like $130 million in tax revenue. That has just increased since then, and all that revenue went to our surrounding states. In Maine, I think the estimate is anywhere from $25 to $30 million a year,” he said.

State Senator Jill Duson spoke in favor of the bill and says flavored tobacco targets marginalized groups including youth who may already feel disconnected, anxious, and hopeless.

“This means kids who are experiencing mental health conditions, kids who identify as LGBTQIA +, kids who are from families with lower income, and kids just being kids,” Duson said.

Julia Ryan, a student at Bonny Eagle High School, says she’s seen the effect of the addiction in her peers, and although it is illegal for underaged kids to purchase the products, they still get them.

“I’m not even sure how most kids get it, but every week, there is something new that i see in peoples’ hands in the bathroom or just hanging around in the mall. If I go to the mall and just people holding it in their hands, I’m like, they are 15 years old. How are they getting this?” Ryan said.

They say lawmakers need to act now.

“Tobacco companies definitely know what they are doing making these products and making these devices that are sleek, that look new, that look interesting. It is appealing to kids my age, it makes them maybe even feel like they are cool, but obviously, smoking and using these tobacco products are not cool,” Emma Look, a student from Brewer High School said.

