Bangor Public Works install docks for warmer months ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A road closure was put into effect at 7 a.m. on April 25 from Front Street to Railroad Street in Bangor.

Although commuters had to find a different route, crews from the Parks and Recreation Center took their hard work as a sign of spring and summer coming into full effect in Bangor.

Bangor Public Works is in the process of installing docks and have completed docks one through five.

One through four are used for recreational boating and five is commonly used for cruise ship purposes.

The director of Bangor Parks and Recreation, Tracy Willette, said crews have been hard at work for the past few weeks.

“Our public works department is installing in dock five which is a dock that American Cruise Line uses for the upcoming boating season,” said Willette. “They’ve completed installing docks one through four which is more of our recreational boating docks and it’s pretty exciting because, again, it’s that time of year where there’s no more ice, there’s no more winter, spring and summer is coming.”

If you’re looking to use any recreational docks, Willette says to go ahead and make your reservation. They hold docks on a first come, first serve basis.

So if you have a boat weekend or weekday in mind you can head to this website or call 207-992-4490.

