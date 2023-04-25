Bangor mourning death of firefighter

Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Professional Firefighters have announced the death of one of their own.

Peers are remembering Jacob “Jake” Madden as a “dedicated fire fighter and family man.”

Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.

Professional Firefighters of Maine and its Bangor chapter are offering support services to Madden’s family and fellow fire fighters.

Madden is survived by his fiancée, Erica, and children Logan, Willow and Salem.

Details on a memorial service are forthcoming.

You can read the full letter to the community here.

