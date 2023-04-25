Bangor ARPA applications due Wednesday

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is an important deadline for Bangor-area organizations.

Applications for part of $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding must be submitted by 4 p.m.

Organizations can request money for projects that align with the city’s priority areas, including childcare, homelessness, housing, job training, mental health and substance use disorder.

Next steps include a review by Heart of Maine United Way volunteers before going to City Council.

You can find more information and apply at homeunitedway.org/arpa.

