Bangor ARPA applications due Wednesday
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is an important deadline for Bangor-area organizations.
Applications for part of $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding must be submitted by 4 p.m.
Organizations can request money for projects that align with the city’s priority areas, including childcare, homelessness, housing, job training, mental health and substance use disorder.
Next steps include a review by Heart of Maine United Way volunteers before going to City Council.
You can find more information and apply at homeunitedway.org/arpa.
