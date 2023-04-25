Another Damp & Dreary Day.... For Most

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got another gray and gloomy day on tap today... very similar to yesterday as the remnants of the stalled out frontal system remain over the state. This will give us another cloudy day with scattered showers likely. The steadiest shower activity will again be along and west of a line from Millinocket to Bangor to Bar Harbor. Drier weather can be expected over areas to the east of that line. The combination of the clouds, showers and an east/southeasterly breeze in the forecast today will keep temperatures well below average with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Scattered showers will be possible through the overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

The remnants will continue to bring us a chance for a few showers into Wednesday... although the chances look to be pretty minimal and so a drier day is expected overall. A weak area of high pressure building offshore should allow clouds to give way to some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. As a result of drier and even brighter weather, temperatures will be more seasonable Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through the area Thursday, keeping the chance for a few scattered showers in the forecast under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will feel pretty good with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area for Friday into the weekend. This will bring us a nice end to our week and a break from the gray and gloomy conditions. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Our next chance of wet weather looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Cloudy and cool. Showers likely, steadiest Bangor westward. A few scattered showers possible over eastern areas. Highs between 42°-50°, warmest east. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 36°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy during the morning. Sunny breaks possible during the afternoon. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 47°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.