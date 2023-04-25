Acadia National Park’s carriage roads now open to pedestrians

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park’s historic carriage roads are now open to pedestrians.

The Carriage Roads are for foot traffic only for now, as they remain closed to all other uses, including cycling and horses, to protect them during spring thaw, also known as “mud season.”

For a full update on all of Acadia’s openings, click here.

