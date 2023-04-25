Acadia National Park’s carriage roads now open to pedestrians

FILE: The carriage road in Acadia National Park.
FILE: The carriage road in Acadia National Park.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park’s historic carriage roads are now open to pedestrians.

The Carriage Roads are for foot traffic only for now, as they remain closed to all other uses, including cycling and horses, to protect them during spring thaw, also known as “mud season.”

For a full update on all of Acadia’s openings, click here.

