Waldo County family increases reward in search of missing man

The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher is now offering $5,000.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a Waldo County man missing since last June, has increased the reward for his safe return.

They are also hoping to place road signs in the most-trafficked areas of our state.

Lacher walked away from the Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6th.

He is diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia and is the subject of a state-issued Silver Alert.

For more information, go to the Facebook page Missing Graham Lacher.

