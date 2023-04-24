Waldo County family increases reward in search of missing man
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a Waldo County man missing since last June, has increased the reward for his safe return.
The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher is now offering $5,000.
They are also hoping to place road signs in the most-trafficked areas of our state.
Lacher walked away from the Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6th.
He is diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia and is the subject of a state-issued Silver Alert.
For more information, go to the Facebook page Missing Graham Lacher.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.