Waldo County family increases reward in search of missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a Waldo County man missing since last June, has increased the reward for his safe return.

The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher is now offering $5,000.

They are also hoping to place road signs in the most-trafficked areas of our state.

Lacher walked away from the Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6th.

He is diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia and is the subject of a state-issued Silver Alert.

For more information, go to the Facebook page Missing Graham Lacher.

