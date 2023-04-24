UMaine announces 2023 valedictorian, 2 salutatorians

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost the end of April and that means, students at universities or colleges are gearing up for finals, or for some enjoying the last bit of the higher education experience and preparing for graduation.

The University of Maine has announced the 2023 valedictorian and two salutatorians.

Congratulations to Lara Chern of Bow, New Hampshire who is the 2023 UMaine valedictorian. She majored in Mechanical Engineering.

And another big congrats to Mikayla Reynolds of Winslow, Maine who double majored in business management and marketing and Biomedical Engineering major Zoe Vittum of Brewer, Maine who are the two salutatorians of UMaine’s 221st commencement ceremonies.

“We are excited to see just how far the talents of these three will take them,” said President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

All three students have been leaders across campus in their areas of study and will be graduating on May 6.

