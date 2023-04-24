UMaine announces 2023 valedictorian, 2 salutatorians

University of Maine
University of Maine(Connor Magliozzi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost the end of April and that means, students at universities or colleges are gearing up for finals, or for some enjoying the last bit of the higher education experience and preparing for graduation.

The University of Maine has announced the 2023 valedictorian and two salutatorians.

Congratulations to Lara Chern of Bow, New Hampshire who is the 2023 UMaine valedictorian. She majored in Mechanical Engineering.

And another big congrats to Mikayla Reynolds of Winslow, Maine who double majored in business management and marketing and Biomedical Engineering major Zoe Vittum of Brewer, Maine who are the two salutatorians of UMaine’s 221st commencement ceremonies.

“We are excited to see just how far the talents of these three will take them,” said President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

All three students have been leaders across campus in their areas of study and will be graduating on May 6.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Bucksport High School Robotics team is traveling back from an international competition in...
Bucksport High School Robotics team returning home as world champions
Plans to rebuild is underway after a fire destroyed local restaurant in Waterville
Plans to rebuild is underway after a fire destroyed local restaurant in Waterville
Park rangers and other responders start on the St. Sauveur trail to suppress fire.
Fire crews battled wildfire at Acadia National Park
John Patten, DO, trains for his upcoming marathon
Hampden doctor running marathon in honor of family cancer fights