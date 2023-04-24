Redemption Center in Ellsworth raising money for Hancock County Firefighters

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Fire departments around the state can never have enough funding to help purchase safety gear and equipment.

A bottle redemption business in Ellsworth has started a fundraiser to help with that funding in Hancock County, and all they’re asking for are your returnables.

“Our goal is to outfit somebody,” said Union River Redemption’s Dean Basher.

For Basher, the reasons for collecting bottles to raise money to support the Hancock County Firefighters Association were both simple, and personal.

“I was a volunteer firefighter for years,” Basher said. “We thought it would be a great way to give back to the community, to help give back to our firefighters. The gear and the equipment is just so expensive.”

Union River Redemption has been collecting bottles for the fundraiser for two months, and has so far raised over $800. A good start toward the ultimate goal of raising five thousand.

“It would outfit a firefighter. Full gear. That’s boots, helmet, all the safety equipment. So that’s our goal,” Basher said.

Once the money is raised, the Hancock County Firefighters association will determine where the funds are allocated.

“Anybody in Hancock County that is in need to outfit a firefighter. Or even if it’s not just protective gear. It might be a new ladder or something to help a different department that doesn’t have the funds,” basher said.

Basher says donating bottles is one of the easiest ways people can help support firefighters in Hancock County, and Union River is making it as easy as they can to help people do so.

“They can drop it off at the trailer, they can drop it off at the door. Just poke your head in and let my wife know you dropped them off at the front door. If you just want to drop them off in the trailer, you’re more than welcome to do that. If you have a large amount, we’ll come pick them up at no charge, Basher said.

If you live in Hancock County and would like Union River Redemption to pick up your returnables to benefit the Hancock County Firefighters Association, give them a call at 667-9452.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.