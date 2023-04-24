Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit has died

(WMTW) - The loved ones of Kevin Fahrman are saying farewell after he passed away suddenly on April 20, 2023.

His family says he was “Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit.”

A mystery that was unsolved until now, his family says he was behind the mysterious red paper hearts that appeared on city businesses and landmarks each year on Feb. 14 for more than a decade.

Fahrman’s family says he devoted himself to the community and touched numerous lives with his kindness and generosity.

He was 67 years old.

You can view Fahrman’s obituary here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.