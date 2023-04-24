Plans to rebuild is underway after a fire destroyed local restaurant in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”It doesn’t do anyone any good to sit on a tragedy like this,” Bruce Fowler, building owner said.

This is the aftermath of a fire that destroyed a long-standing restaurant in Downtown Waterville.

“I’m extremely devastated for the business and the employees that lost their livelihood out of the deal,” Fowler said.

Fire firefighters from multiple communities responded to a fire scene at The Last Unicorn around 4am on Sunday.

“It took at least four hours to get the fire down,” Hector Fuentes said.

Fuentes is the owner of Cancun Mexican Bar and Grill, located right next to the restaurant. He says he dialed 911 after being alerted by a tenant.

“15, 20 minutes after that, there was fire everywhere and I was afraid that my building was going to catch on fire too,” Fuentes said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says they worked closely with the Waterville Fire Department and determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started in an area where cleaning rags were stored.

Fowler says it is time to look ahead.

“It is a tragic thing downtown, not that you want anyone to forget it happened. but you don’t need a daily reminder that this happened,” Fowler said.

His plan is to clean up the area by removing the rubble and then the foundation.

“Once it is cleared and stabilized, I will have an architect out there and we will design a building that fits in with the surrounding building in the neighborhood and we are going to start construction just as soon as we can to this business back up and going,” Fowler said.

As for Fuentes, he says he is thankful there was only minor damage to his business.

“A few water damages on top of the roof, there are a couple of things that need to be repaired but other than that, normal stuff, smoke,” Fuentes said.

And says he hopes his neighbors can rebuild at some point.

“It’s really sad to see a business gone when they have been working so hard to keep it updated,” Fuentes said.

