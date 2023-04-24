Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory, Fort Knox opening May 1

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s best summer day trips is opening for the season soon.

MaineDOT announced Monday the Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory will re-open in one week on May 1.

Nearby Fort Knox will open the same day.

Taller than the Statue of Liberty at 420 feet, the building is the world’s tallest public bridge observatory and the only in America.

You can check out 360-degree views of the Penobscot River and then head to the historic, mid-1800s fort for just $7 as a Maine resident.

Seniors and children are discounted.

You can find hours and information here:

