1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Police said Monday that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related.” The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The school had issued an alert telling students and employees to shelter in place before police announced they had a suspect in custody.

