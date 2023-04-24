Officials release cause of Brewer explosion, house fire

A structure fire on N. Main St. in Brewer has shut down part of the road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of an explosion and home fire in Brewer last week.

They say the fire was an accidental propane explosion involving a kitchen stove, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A structure fire and explosion closed part of North Main Street in Brewer Friday afternoon.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

Day Road to Arlington Road was closed while they worked to knock it down.

The homeowner was the only one in the house when it happened and made it out safely.

