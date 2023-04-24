Non-profit looking to purchase boarded up homes to house homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping Maine’s homeless population often means more than just putting a roof over their heads.

A non profit in the greater Bangor area is working to provide a physical structure for those impacted by homelessness as well as emotional and financial stability.

Joy Hollowell introduces us to Design Wall Housing.

=====

“Design Wall Housing is 100% volunteers. We are hoping to acquire one of the many buildings in the city that are boarded up and forgotten, much like some of our un-housed in this area.”

Robin Sandau is the President of Design Wall Housing. She and her husband, Jonathan Sandau are both case managers. They started the non-profit after seeing a how hard it was becoming to house the clients they served.

“A design wall is something that quilters and crafters use and they put various pieces that sometimes fit together and don’t always fit together perfectly. But a beautiful piece is the result at the end,” explains Sandau. “Not a lot of housing has a foundation for personal growth. And that’s a big part of our mission.”

Tenants will be paired with some of the 40 plus volunteers with Design Wall Housing. They’ll help in various roles to remove the barriers often associated with being homeless.

“Some of the folks right now are considered not houseable under some of the programs that are out there right now,” explains Sandau. “And we want to make a difference with that. This is not a job for the landlords themselves because they’re job is to make income for their housing. Design Wall Housing’s job is to make a difference.”

The housing will be HUD approved, at fair market value or below as compared to just market value. But first, the group needs to find a place.

“We are seeking our first model apartment building.”

They’re working with a local real estate agent. Penobscot County Commissioners gave a grant of $25,000. The non profit is also applying for a slice of Bangor’s $16 million in ARPA funding. Various businesses and individuals have also pledged to help. They’re eying these vacant buildings and others in the greater Bangor area.

“Because it doesn’t make a lot of sense to evict individuals to house individuals,” says Sandau. “That’s counter productive.”

Sandau recognizes this is a different way of tackling Maine’s homeless crisis. But she believes, that’s why also why it will work.

“No one wants to see a building Next to them boarded up. So we’re hoping to turn some of these liabilities into assets.”>

+++++

Sandau says in addition to vacant buildings, they’re also interested in talking to folks that may be in a foreclosure situation or even landowners.

All this month, Damon’s Beverage in Bangor has been collecting cans and bottles to help the non-profit.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, volunteers with Design Wall Housing will there from open until close.

They’re accepting donations of bottles and cans. There is $500 in giveaways. You can also talk to them about volunteer opportunities.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.