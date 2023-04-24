Foxcroft Academy teacher Brett Almasi continues running career with 127th Boston Marathon

Two hours, 47 minutes is the best time he’s ran in nine marathons spanning Boston, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Florida
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy global politics and American history teacher Brett Almasi just returned from finishing his third Boston Marathon in his fastest time at two hours and 47 minutes.

Two hours, 47 minutes is the best time he’s ran in nine marathons spanning Boston, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Florida(WABI/Brett Almasi)

It’s the best time he’s ran in nine marathons spanning Boston, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

He’s gotten faster since picking up marathon running when he was 34 to his peak performance at 42.

He said the support from F.A. means a lot.

“I think everyone here knows by now after 17 years that I just run around town. I walk in, and I see my face on my door. I thought ‘oh, that’s cute. That’s sweet.’ Then, I walk around the school, and it’s everywhere. It feels good that people care enough about what you do. It’s almost like motivation to go faster because people are watching,” said Almasi.

Almasi began as an all-state runner at Morse.

On the horizon, he hopes to run marathons in Tokyo, Berlin, London, and New York City with the help of local Maine business sponsors.

