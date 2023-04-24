Fire spreads from motorhome to Richmond home

RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed a motorhome in Richmond Saturday morning before spreading to the nearby home and a garage.

Firefighters were called to Front Street just after 8 a.m. and found the motorhome engulfed.

Richmond Fire Chief Steve Caswell said it appeared there was some sort of malfunction with the vehicle before the fire started. The fire was that fueled by the gas in the vehicle, and the flames spread to both floors of the nearby home.

The home was also considered a total loss. Crews were on the scene for several hours, putting the fire out and then cleaning up.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire department did thank people who live in the area who brought drinks to the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.