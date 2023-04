ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews battled a wildfire at Acadia National Park on Sunday.

It started along the St. Sauveur hiking trail around 3:30 p.m.

It took crews from several towns a few hours to put out the fire that burned about a half-acre.

Park rangers returned to scene Monday morning to mop up.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.