Damp, Dreary & Chilly Conditions To Start The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our northwest will remain stalled out for the first half of the week. This will bring cloudy, damp, and cool conditions with daily chances for showers.

Some of the steadiest rain from this low will fall tonight into the first part of Tuesday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s. There will also be the potential for areas of patchy fog.

It will not be a washout for Tuesday but be prepared for on and off showers for most of the day. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 40s and a few low 50s will be possible over far eastern Maine.

Wednesday will continue to trend drier as the low remains stalled out to our northwest. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures that will be slightly warmer in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

The low will finally begin to move out on Thursday. There will be one last chance for scattered showers before drier & brighter conditions return to the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s with a few low 60s possible.

Rainfall totals through Thursday will be greatest over the mountains and western Maine. These locations could see up to 0.50″. Closer to Bangor and Downeast Maine, anywhere from a few hundredths to up to 0.25″ is possible.

High pressure moves in for Friday and will stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, the high will slide to our northeast putting us under a similar pattern to what we had this past weekend. I expect that by Sunday afternoon, clouds will begin to build into the region and rain will spread across the area late Sunday night and into the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s and low 40s with an ESE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the 40s and low 50s. ESE winds 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving late evening. Highs in the 50s.

