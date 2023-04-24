Cloudy & Cool With Rain Likely Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stalled out frontal system draped across New England will bring us a gray and gloomy first half of our week. Rainfall with this system will have a tough time moving eastward as high pressure to our north and east will help to keep the rain focused over the western half of Maine. For today, plan on periods of rain likely, mainly along and west of a line from Bar Harbor to Bangor to Millinocket. Areas east of that line will have a chance for some scattered showers mainly this afternoon and evening but overall not much in the way of precipitation is expected over eastern areas. Temperatures will run well below average today with highs only in the 40s to around 50°. We’ll see plenty of clouds through the overnight with showers likely across much of the state. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to around 40° tonight.

Another gray and gloomy day is expected Tuesday as the remnants of this frontal system remain in the vicinity. This will give us another cloudy day with scattered showers likely. The steadiest shower activity will again be from Bangor westward. With clouds, showers and an easterly breeze in the forecast Tuesday, temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the 40s to near 50°. The remnants will continue to bring clouds and the chance for a few showers into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures look a little better both day with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area for the end of the week bringing us a nice day Friday with some sunshine and highs mainly in the 60s.

Today: Cloudy and cool. Rain likely, steadiest Bangor westward. Scattered showers possible over eastern areas. Highs between 43°-51°, warmest east. East wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows between 36°-41°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 43°-51°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

