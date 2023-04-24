Central Maine ‘do not eat’ advisory widely reduced

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials have reduced the PFAS “do not eat” advisory area in Central Maine by 80%.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Maine CDC say people in parts of Skowhegan, Fairfield, Norridgewock, Waterville, Oakland, and Smithfield will now be able to eat deer and turkey harvested there.

The new advisory area still includes portions of Fairfield and Skowhegan.

Officials say animals tested there have forever chemicals in their meat and organs after they fed in contaminated areas.

The previous advisory went into effect in November 2021.

There’s a more detailed description and map available here.

