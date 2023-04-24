Bucksport High School Robotics team returning home as world champions

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport High School Robotics team is returning home late Monday as world champions!

The champs are traveling back from an international competition in Houston, Texas where they took home the gold.

We’re told they will have a police escort back from the airport Monday night and a big welcome home by family, friends, and local supporters.

We’ll be be speaking with the team later this week about their success at the championship.

