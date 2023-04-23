Weekend sweep keeps Maine Baseball perfect at home

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Baseball has played 10 games at home this season. They’ve won every time.

Over the weekend they took on Hartford for a 3 game series.

After a 6-2 win on Friday and a 2-1 victory on Saturday the Black Bears came into Sunday looking for the series sweep.

A 5-2 ballgame quickly became a 5-4 one after Hartford mounted a comeback in the 8th.

In the top of the 9th Maine’s Justin Baeyens retired the side thanks in part to a diving catch by the man behind the dish Colby Emmertz.

Riding a 4 game winning streak, they’re looking to keep things moving.

“Just keep rolling. We know we got to do 30 wins for the season. Let’s keep it going let’s keep hitting, keep pitching and keep doing our jobs,” said Baeyens after the game.

Maine has a 21-12 overall record and a 11-1 conference record.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.